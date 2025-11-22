Garden Guys: Special Holiday Show!

Yes, we’re still out there. Our intrepid Garden Guys are on another site visit this week with Jude Schuenemeyer, co-founder of MORP, (the Montezuma Orchard Restoration Project)

And we caught an earful of wonderment on all things apples. So much so, that we have a special 1-hour episode for the holiday season. So if you appreciate apples and orchard history in the southwest, join us on a journey through time with Jude on MORP orchard in Montezuma county.

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!