Garden Guys: Site Visit with Local Tomato Aficionado

Join Tom and Darrin this week as they travel to a mystery site in La Plata County to visit a local home-based grower. Discover the mystery of the San Marzano tomato and many other great gardening tips displayed in this wonderful growing space. Plastic row cover? Or no? Hail mesh? Or No? What’s your pleasure? (Besides two cases of tomato sauce)

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!