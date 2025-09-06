Garden Guys: Let's go Allium!

After Tom waxes poetic about his view on the present environmental state of affairs, we get deeper into the multiple layers of growing Alliums. Those magical, healthy plants that support our cooking and immune systems. We go over some details on several plants from the Allium group, including Bulbing onions, bunching onions, leeks, garlic, chives, and shallots. They all grow well in the four corners, and you should try to grow at least two varieties. Lets go Allium!

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

