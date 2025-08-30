Garden Guys: Hey, We're Back!

Hey, We’re back! After a pause for the drought, we decided to come back onto the airwaves after our recent rains to see how everyone’s garden has faired. Whew.

Tough season! We cover some generalities of pitfalls and failures over the past month or two (the usual culprits). Plus Bears, racoons, wind and weeds. Darrin builds a new fence! Do you have enough carbon in your soil?

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!