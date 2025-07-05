Garden Guys: May the 4th Be With You

On this 4th of July weekend our intrepid gardeners work through their own personal failures in the garden spectrum, as well as comparing present day gardening to what it was like in 1776 when this whole experiment got started.

Many garden varieties have carried through unchanged, but our collective cultural involvement in growing food has changed dramatically.

Tom and Darrin have a “whine fest” and then suggest options for the next month while we’re away.

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!