Garden Guys: All About Rain

This week on Garden Guys - it's all about rain. Bring it. Visualize it. Sooo many benefits.

And what can you do to direct that rain as it falls on your garden?

But of course, sometimes rain can come as a frozen package of hail.

Indiscriminate, soulless hail thrashing a garden. Take the good with the bad,

But visualize moisture in your future.

(and we take a listener question on his neighbor’s weeds)

(encore show from June, 2022)

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!