Garden Guys: A Visit to Pine River Shares

This was a special one! The Garden Guys took the helicopter (aka Toyota RAV4) to Pine River Shares ' Community Food Farm in Bayfield, where we heard from Pam and Chris about all the absolutely amazing work they are doing there (and all over the Pine River foodshed). Prepare to be inspired, awed, and hopefully wanting to engage with them - as a volunteer or a donor (or both!).

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!