Garden Guys: Avoiding Garden Failures

Now that garden season is in full swing. Darrin and Tom decided it was a good time to point to everyone’s potential failure. Well actually, how to avoid the various failures that both of them have experienced and how to effectively avoid them. They’re all pretty accessible methods to avoid the pitfalls of gardening in the Southwest. Everything from June high temperatures, to irrigation problems, pests and plant-sitters is discussed. Come on in and see if we can recognize some mistakes and avoid them with us.

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!