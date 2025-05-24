Garden Guys: Spring Gardening Tips

OK. The chores are stacking up. Spring cleaning, soil prep, planting schedules, late freezes, insects, weeds, ahhhhhhhh.

After rambling to a cohesive start to the show, our intrepid gardener duo gets to the point (eventually) and they focus on some key gardening tips that can help busy people focus on the priorities in the garden to keep ahead of the wave of expectations.

Let’s grow some food.

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!