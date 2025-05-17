Garden Guys: Bees are Buzzing, & That's a Good Thing

This week on Garden Guys, Tom and Darrin try to compete on bee stories; How to attract them to your landscape, and how to hopefully keep them there. Did you know there are over 900 different native bees in Colorado? It’s not just the ol honey bee flying around out there! Go and take a look in the garden yourself. May take a few minutes, bring some coffee. Then we’ll talk about how to avoid double digging. But only after you’ve done it at least once.

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!