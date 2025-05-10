Garden Guys: Spring Rain Happening

This week on Garden Guys:



Spring rains happening

Onions are in the ground!

Tips on planting them

We might give you a warning about buying too many plants, but you’re going to do it anyway. So just go ahead.

Darrin’s worm bin updates.

Are foliar sprays worth it?

Why do garden tomatoes taste better?

Word of the week: Komorebi

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!