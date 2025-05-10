© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Garden Guys

Garden Guys: Spring Rain Happening

By KSUT Staff
Published May 10, 2025 at 10:00 AM MDT
Tom Bartels
/
Garden Guys

This week on Garden Guys:

  • Spring rains happening
  • Onions are in the ground!
  • Tips on planting them
  • We might give you a warning about buying too many plants, but you’re going to do it anyway. So just go ahead.
  • Darrin’s worm bin updates.
  • Are foliar sprays worth it?
  • Why do garden tomatoes taste better?
  • Word of the week: Komorebi

Come on in!

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here. They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate
• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us
• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)
• Wintering, canning...

...and more!

Garden Guys
KSUT Staff
