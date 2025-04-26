Garden Guys: Hot, Sweet, In Between - Peppers Come in a Variety of Temperatures

This week Darrin leads us through the chronology of the pepper origin story.

Tom can’t take the heat. And there’s a new listener challenge to try pocket gopher yoga

In the garden. Not to mention the new product line of Locally sourced, Artisan Pepper Spray, “Farm to Face” Take a listen.

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys



What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!