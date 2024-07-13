Garden Guys: Site Visit to SOIL Outdoor Learning labs

This week Tom and Darrin do an encore show from 2023 when we visited the SOIL Outdoor Learning Lab project at Riverview Elementary school in Durango. We walk through the gardens and talk with Charlie Love and Allison Riederer about what has taken place there this year as well as future plans on the table.

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys.



What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well.Com and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here. They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning, and

...and more!