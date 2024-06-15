Garden Guys: Manure, Meadow Muffins, Cow Pies

Call it what you will, it’s a fact of life, and sometimes helpful for the garden.

We’ll go over all things Excrementum on this episode to explore some of the

Differences between various dung. This includes a brief foray into the great Guano Wars of the nineteenth century of course.

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well.Com and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here. They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning, and

...and more!