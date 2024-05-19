Garden Guys: Microorganisms

They're small, but they’re vital…. The Garden Geek Term of the week is…..

Microorganisms.

So let’s geek out on the diverse ways bacteria and fungi helps us in our bodies

And our garden beds. We’ll even take a trip back in time to see where they came

From, and figure out ways to enhance their populations for health and wellness.

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well.Com and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning, and

...and more!