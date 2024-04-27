Garden Guys: Getting Down to Basics

Join Darrin and Tom this week on Garden Guys as they get down to the basics.

The Garden Geek Term of the Week is Carbon!

It's the basis of most life on our planet and how it relates to the growth cycle, microorganisms in the soil, and the planetary carbon cycle, which has been having some hiccups recently.

We also get an update on Darrin’s new 2000 tenants (compost worms).

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well.Com and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here. They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning, and

...and more!