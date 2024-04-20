Garden Guys: A new growing season begins!

Join Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels for the season opener of their popular KSUT program, Garden Guys! The first episode of the new season airs Saturday, April 20 at noon. Topics on the show include:



Spring is here, and so are the chores. How do you procrastinate? What do you do first?

What’s your view on using Dibble Boards? (Really)

Are the seedlings germinating?

We all have work to do. So let’s ... talk about it!

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys.



What is Garden Guys?

Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well.Com and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here. They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning, and preserving

• Tomato Whispering

