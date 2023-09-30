© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garden Guys

Garden Guys: Farmers in Training

By KSUT Staff
Published September 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM MDT
Tom Bartels
/
Garden Guys

For the final weekly show of the Garden Guys' 2023 growing season, Tom and Darrin travel to The Old Fort at Hesperus to see what’s up with the dynamic Farmers In Training program (FIT).

They are guided by interviews with the farmer training program coordinator, Elicia Whittlesey, and the Education Garden Manager, Maggie Magierski. Several of the FITs chime in as well to give us insight into what it’s like to be growing all the various vegetables at the farm. It's an inspiring visit you won't want to miss.

Tune into the Garden Guys every Saturday at noon. Feel free to peruse the Garden Guys archives.

Garden Guys
KSUT Staff
See stories by KSUT Staff