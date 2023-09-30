Garden Guys: Farmers in Training

For the final weekly show of the Garden Guys' 2023 growing season, Tom and Darrin travel to The Old Fort at Hesperus to see what’s up with the dynamic Farmers In Training program (FIT).

They are guided by interviews with the farmer training program coordinator, Elicia Whittlesey, and the Education Garden Manager, Maggie Magierski. Several of the FITs chime in as well to give us insight into what it’s like to be growing all the various vegetables at the farm. It's an inspiring visit you won't want to miss.

