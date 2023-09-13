Garden Guys: Late season has begun

This week, the Garden Guys declare we can start saying that it’s ‘Late season’ in the garden. The first few cool nights have appeared. They haven’t thought about weeding in a while, but stuff still keeps growing. This week, Tom and Darrin talk a bit about what worked or didn’t during our wobbly summer. And, of course, they talk about how the tomatoes are doing. Are you stressing them properly?

They also include a reminder to add the Tour de Farms to your calendar next year.

Tune into the Garden Guys every Saturday at noon. Feel free to peruse the Garden Guys archives.

