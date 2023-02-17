Four Corners Edition, 2/17/23: Frisch to challenge Boebert, Albertsons-Kroger merger, reintroducing wolves in Colorado

On this week's show:

• Adam Frisch announced he would again challenge Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado's third district in congress.

• Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is visiting communities impacted by the proposed grocery store merger between Albertsons and Kroger.

• As Colorado prepares to reintroduce wolves, people around the state are weighing in.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

