Four Corners Edition, 2/17/23: Frisch to challenge Boebert, Albertsons-Kroger merger, reintroducing wolves in Colorado

By Ken Brott
Published February 17, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST
FCE white logo landscape.png

On this week's show:

• Adam Frisch announced he would again challenge Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado's third district in congress.
• Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is visiting communities impacted by the proposed grocery store merger between Albertsons and Kroger. 
• As Colorado prepares to reintroduce wolves, people around the state are weighing in.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

Ken Brott
Ken Brott has been involved with the station for 30 years in various capacities, including programming, production, management and on-air talent...
