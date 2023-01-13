© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
Four Corners Edition

Four Corners Edition, 1/13/23: Western snowpack, tribes address Colorado legislature, declining cannabis sales

By Ken Brott
Published January 13, 2023 at 9:57 AM MST
FCE white logo landscape.png

On this week's show:

  • A new study shows that snowpacks across the west are melting at alarming rates.
  • Native American leaders from the Four Corners area addressed the Colorado legislature.
  • Sales of cannabis in Colorado are on the decline.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

Ken Brott
