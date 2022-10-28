© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
Four Corners Edition

Four Corners Edition, 10/28/22: Colorado ballot measures, preserving the harvest, bird populations decline

Published October 28, 2022 at 8:52 AM MDT
FCE white logo landscape.png

On this week's show:
• We learn more about two Colorado ballot measures
• Preserving fresh fruit and vegetable harvests
• Bird populations have declined 30 percent in the U.S. with some moving towards extinction

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners PublicRadio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

