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Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Regional News Roundup for June 3, 2026

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Bente Birkeland
Published June 3, 2026 at 6:17 PM MDT
The poetry box near Telluride, Colorado, where people are invited to write and post poetry to share with the community.
Julia Caulfield/KOTO
The poetry box near Telluride, Colorado, where people are invited to write and post poetry to share with the community.

On this week's Regional Roundup, we hear about a new agreement signed by counties and conservation districts in Colorado aimed at preventing future reservoirs and water diversions on the Crystal River.

We also learn about a major gasoline spill on Southern Ute tribal land in southwest Colorado that is raising concerns about drinking water contamination and pipeline safety.

Residents of a mobile home park in western Colorado are working to purchase the land beneath their homes in an effort to preserve affordable housing, while advocates and legal experts discuss concerns about immigration enforcement near Colorado courthouses.

We also hear about growing community opposition to a massive proposed data center in northern Utah and visit a poetry box near Telluride that is helping neighbors connect through poems.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
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News Rocky Mountain Community RadioRMCR Weekly News RoundupColorado NewsFeatured StoriesLatest News
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland has covered Colorado politics and government since spring of 2006. She loves the variety and challenge of the state capitol beat and talking to people from all walks of life. Bente's work has aired on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered, American PublicMedia'sMarketplace, and she was a contributor for WNYC's The Next Big Thing. She has won numerous local and national awards, including best beat reporting from the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors. Bente grew up in Minnesota and England, and loves skiing, hiking, and is an aspiring cello player. She lives in Lakewood with her husband.
See stories by Bente Birkeland