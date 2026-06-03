Regional News Roundup for June 3, 2026

On this week's Regional Roundup, we hear about a new agreement signed by counties and conservation districts in Colorado aimed at preventing future reservoirs and water diversions on the Crystal River.

We also learn about a major gasoline spill on Southern Ute tribal land in southwest Colorado that is raising concerns about drinking water contamination and pipeline safety.

Residents of a mobile home park in western Colorado are working to purchase the land beneath their homes in an effort to preserve affordable housing, while advocates and legal experts discuss concerns about immigration enforcement near Colorado courthouses.

We also hear about growing community opposition to a massive proposed data center in northern Utah and visit a poetry box near Telluride that is helping neighbors connect through poems.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.