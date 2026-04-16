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Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 4/15/2026

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published April 16, 2026 at 12:02 PM MDT
Avalanche rescue dog Mona and Erik Larsen at Mona's retirement party in Telluride, Colorado.
Julia Caulfield/KOTO
Avalanche rescue dog Mona and Erik Larsen at Mona's retirement party in Telluride, Colorado.

This week on the Regional Roundup:

We look at concerns about a proposed move by the U.S. Forest Service from Washington, D.C., to Salt Lake City, and what that could mean for public lands management in the West.

We’ll also visit a conserved organic orchard in western Colorado.

And we hear about new composting efforts in Aspen aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions from food waste.

Plus, a longtime avalanche rescue dog in Telluride retires after years of service.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
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Maeve Conran