Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.
Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 4/15/2026
This week on the Regional Roundup:
We look at concerns about a proposed move by the U.S. Forest Service from Washington, D.C., to Salt Lake City, and what that could mean for public lands management in the West.
We’ll also visit a conserved organic orchard in western Colorado.
And we hear about new composting efforts in Aspen aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions from food waste.
Plus, a longtime avalanche rescue dog in Telluride retires after years of service.
Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.