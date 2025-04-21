© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
The KSUT offices and studios are located in the Eddie Box Jr. Tribal Media Center in Ignacio, Colorado
How federal funding for public media works—and why it’s essential
Recently, the need for and value of public media have become topics of conversation, nationally and locally. KSUT Public Radio assembled this guide to answer your questions about how public media funding works and why it’s an essential part of our existence.
Learn More
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Crowds gather in communities around the region for another Hands Off! protest

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published April 21, 2025 at 5:53 PM MDT
About 3,000 people gathered at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Saturday, April 19, 2025, as part of a series of protests nationwide in opposition to actions by the Trump administration.
Maeve Conran
/
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Thousands gathered in communities across Colorado on Saturday as part of the national Hands Off! series of protests.

About 3,000 people gathered at the Colorado state Capitol in Denver on Saturday, April 19, to protest actions taken by the Trump administration, as part of a nationwide series of demonstrations known as the Hands Off! protests.

It was the second Hands Off! rally and march held in Denver this month. Organizers included the Colorado 50501 Chapter, along with Women's Strike and Raise Her Voice.

Many attendees carried signs and banners opposing recent policies and expressing concern over civil liberties.

A banner showing support for immigrants is displayed during the Hands Off! protest in Denver on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Maeve Conran / Rocky Mountain Community Radio
/
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
" We have an administration that is engaged in all sorts of illegalities, including disappearing people without any due process," said Alice, who had traveled from Georgetown, Colorado, to attend the event. " Anyone who thinks that they're not coming for citizens next is crazy. And if we don't stand up and turn this around, we've lost everything."

Lynn, a Denver resident, said she came to the protest to speak out in support of free speech and LGBTQ+ rights.

" I value my freedom to speak my mind and to love who I wanna love, and for all people to love who they wanna love," she said.

Protests were also held in several other Colorado communities, including Colorado Springs, Boulder, and Grand Junction.

In Utah, about 2,500 people gathered at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City as part of the regional demonstrations.

Copyright 2025 Rocky Mountain Community Radio.

This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, including KSUT.

Maeve Conran
