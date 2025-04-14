Fort Lewis College names its first Indigenous president

Heather Shotton is a citizen of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes and is Kiowa and Cheyenne. She served as the Vice President of Diversity Affairs at Fort Lewis College for three years and has over 20 years of experience in higher education. After a six-month search, the Presidential search committee chose Shotton from more than 75 applicants.

“This is such a powerful moment for me personally, my family, my community, and our students here at Fort Lewis College. I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support across campus and the community. This is a historic moment for Fort Lewis College, and I am just so excited about what the future holds,” Shotton said.

Fort Lewis College has been grappling with its history. From 1892 to 1909, it operated as a federal Indian boarding school. Today, it offers equitable opportunities to Indigenous students, namely through a state-mandated tuition waiver. Dr. Heather Shotton is the first Indigenous President of the college.

“Representation matters in leadership positions and the opportunity for students to see themselves reflected in leadership at the college is important. Myself, not only as an Indigenous person but as a first-generation college graduate, reflects so many of the identities of our students here at Fort Lewis College,” said Shotton.

"Dr. Shotton brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of Fort Lewis College, our community, and our strategic priorities," said board chair Janet Lopez.

"She has been a trusted adviser across campus and helped guide institutional strategy during pivotal moments. We are confident in her leadership and vision for the future," said Lopez.

Dr. Shotton will take office on July 1.