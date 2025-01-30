© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Capitol News Alliance
A collaboration between Colorado Public Radio, KUNC News, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun. Stories are shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state.

Colorado lawmakers are weighing $34M in tax breaks for the Sundance Film Festival

Capitol News Alliance | By Chas Sisk
Published January 30, 2025 at 11:39 AM MST
FILE - The Egyptian Theatre is pictured on the eve of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Park City, Utah.

Business leaders are enthusiastic about the possibility of the festival moving to Boulder.

Colorado lawmakers want to put millions of dollars in state tax credits on the table to lure the Sundance Film Festival to Boulder.

The annual, independent film fest says it has outgrown its longtime home of Park City, Utah, so it is shopping for a new location. Last fall, Boulder was named a finalist, along with Cincinnati and Salt Lake City, which would co-host the event with Park City.

Business and political leaders in Colorado have been enthusiastic. They told state legislators at a hearing Wednesday that the benefits would be widespread, from the Front Range up to the ski resorts. They also praised the timing of the festival — in late January, a time when tourism tends to hit a lull.

"We are happy to see that so many other communities around us are going to get to thrive as a result of this festival," Boulder City Council member Matt Benjamin said. "It’s coming to the state. It just happens to live a little bit there in Boulder and Estes Park, but everybody else will enjoy the opportunities that this festival will bring."

The incentive package could be up to $34 million. The benefits would be spread over a decade, provided the festival remains in Colorado that long.

The legislation is making its way through the state House of Representatives. The Business Affairs & Labor Committee approved the incentive package on a 12-1 vote on Wednesday. The lone opponent, Highlands Ranch Democrat Bob Marshall, questioned the economic benefits of the offer and said Boulder itself should offer the incentives.

The measure, House Bill 25-1005, next heads to the House Finance Committee for consideration.

Chas Sisk
Chas joined WPLN in 2015 after eight years with The Tennessean, including more than five years as the newspaper's statehouse reporter.Chas has also covered communities, politics and business in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C. Chas grew up in South Carolina and attended Columbia University in New York, where he studied economics and journalism. Outside of work, he's a dedicated distance runner, having completed a dozen marathons
