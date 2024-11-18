Colorado Sen. Chris Hansen plans to resign from the legislature as he starts new job as LPEA CEO

Democratic state Sen. Chris Hansen plans to resign from the legislature on Jan. 9, the day after Colorado’s 2025 lawmaking term begins, as he takes on a new role as the chief executive officer of the La Plata Electric Association.

Hansen, who lives in Denver, told The Colorado Sun that he will submit a letter of resignation to Capitol leadership in the coming days.

The La Plata Electric Association on Tuesday announced that it had selected Hansen as its CEO, a week after Hansen was reelected to a second four-year term in the Colorado Senate representing District 31. He didn’t make his plans to resign from the legislature known until Wednesday when he spoke with The Sun.

The timing of Hansen’s resignation effectively prevents voters in his Senate District 31 from having a say in their state senator until 2026. His seat will be held by a vacancy appointee until then.

Hansen, who ran unsuccessfully in 2023 to be mayor of Denver, said he didn’t pursue the job in Durango but was rather contacted by a recruiter about the opening.

