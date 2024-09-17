National Voter Registration Day is September 17, 2024

With roughly 52 days until the election, the effort to get folks registered to vote is ramping up. Next Tuesday, September 17, is National Voter Registration Day.

The annual event, sponsored by the National Voter Registration Day Organization, is a coast-to-coast effort to register voters nationwide.

Locally, the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley is promoting the nationwide effort to increase voter registration as well as provide election information to our listening area.

"We make a real effort to get information in front of people that facilitates their using their right to vote. We do that any way we can do it. In addition to the other events that we do at, you know, this time of year for elections, said, " Jan Edwards, Voter Services Chair for the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley.

In addition to upping voter registrations, the league will be hosting a number of candidate forums and ballot issue explainers from now until Election Day. Edwards says the league's a nationwide website vote411.org is one resource people can go to for vital election information.

"All you have to do is put in your address and it will tell you anywhere in the country what is going to be on your ballot and who's running for what office. Another one goes to the Secretary of State's website, which will have lots of different information and that is just simply govotecolorado.gov.

With the increase in voter suppression efforts, it's important to check your registration status with your county elections office.

Edwards said, "You should always check, just to be sure and, like I said, to update anything that you may have forgotten since last year or the year before."

