The Delta County jail teams up with the motor vehicle division to provide IDs for inmates

Several inmates at Delta County Jail were able to get replacement photo IDs and driver’s licenses through the Colorado Mobile DMV Initiative, also known as DMV2GO.

We spoke with Jackie Felix, Jail Based Behavioral Services Administrator at Delta County Jail, about the importance of helping inmates integrate back into the community by helping them get their Colorado IDs or driver's licenses.

Delta County recently became the first jail in the state to offer such a service outside of Department of Corrections facilities. Officials at the jail say the lack of identification post-incarceration is a significant obstacle to accessing crucial services, securing employment, and successfully reintegrating.

