Listen to the Rocky Mountain Community Radio News Roundup: Episode #36
The roundup is produced by Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a coalition of public radio stations in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. KSUT is a member of RMCR.
Episode #36 features:
- An interview with Emily Cohen at KHOL/Jackson Hole about the Sundance Film Festival.
- Gavin Dahl of KRCL in Salt Lake City reviews two films that were screened at Sundance.
- KSUT's Clark Adomaitis brings us the story of a musician channeling the composer John Cage and his Navajo roots to honor the Long Walk.
- A conversation with Z Bass Speaks, poet laureate of Lafayette, Colorado.