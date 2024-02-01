© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen to the Rocky Mountain Community Radio News Roundup: Episode #36

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published February 1, 2024 at 1:24 PM MST

The roundup is produced by Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a coalition of public radio stations in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. KSUT is a member of RMCR.

Episode #36 features:

  • An interview with Emily Cohen at KHOL/Jackson Hole about the Sundance Film Festival.
  • Gavin Dahl of KRCL in Salt Lake City reviews two films that were screened at Sundance.
  • KSUT's Clark Adomaitis brings us the story of a musician channeling the composer John Cage and his Navajo roots to honor the Long Walk.
  • A conversation with Z Bass Speaks, poet laureate of Lafayette, Colorado.
Tags
News Rocky Mountain Community RadioColorado NewsRegional News
Maeve Conran
Related Stories