Election reveals Colorado more blue than polls predicted, strong voter turnout in La Plata County

Democrats made blue waves across Colorado. Pundits and pollsters did not predict the number of Democrats that would win or retain seats in the mid-term election.

The predicted "red wave" throughout the country proves to be more blue in Colorado for this midterm election. In congressional District 3 which includes 27 of Colorado’s 64 counties, Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert barely trails behind democrat Adam Frisch by less than 1% point.

Michael Bennett will continue to keep his Colorado US senate seat. Bennet soundly defeated Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by over 12% points.

“Colorado has spoken, and I am thrilled to continue serving as your United States Senator.” Bennet said to his supporters on Tuesday.

The race for Colorado governor had consistently shown incumbent Democrat Jared Polis with the lead over Republican opponent Heidi Ganahl. Tuesday's Unofficial results had pulled this up by 17 percentage points.

Just over half of all active voters in the state participated in this year's midterm election. In La Plata County those numbers were much higher with 71.91% of its voters casting their ballots.

Sarah Flower/KSUT / La Plata County residents ballots wait to be counted on Election Night.

“We did see a pretty good turnout on the in person voting which I love because that's what Colorado is about we're a hybrid state if you don't want to use your mail ballot vote in person. And we saw that,” said La Plata county clerk and recorder, Tiffany Lee.

Also in La Plata County, Democrats led the charge locally on election day. Incumbent democrat, Clyde Church, holds a steady 3 point lead over republican challenger, Brad Blake. Independent candidate Jake Turner rounded out with 22% of the vote.

La Plata county treasurer’s remains close with incumbent democrat, Allison Aichele leading Independent opponent Erin Hutchins by just over 1% of the vote.

In a surprise vote La Plata County court judge Ann Woods was not retained for her position. Woods was appointed by Colorado governor Jared Polis in 2020 and was the only judge in the state that did not retain her seat.

Democrat Barbara McLachlan won her race against Republican challenger Shelly Shaw. McLachlan will return to Denver representing District 59 which includes La Plata, Archuleta, San Juan and Montezuma Counties.

In local ballot measure 2A known to Durango City residents as The Lodgers tax was approved with a resounding yes. Over 68% of the voters were in support of the increase.

Colorado election results

