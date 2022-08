Updated Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 9:35 A.M.

The Bear Dance Fire, which burned 89 acres of brush along the Pine River just east of Ignacio, is completely out, according to a briefing released Tuesday morning.

The details and some photos of the fire are below.

mark /

Jeremy Wade Shockley / Southern Ute Drum Firefighting crews work on the Bear Dance Fire near Ignacio, Colorado on June 3, 2022.

Chris Aaland / KSUT Flames are visible at the Bear Dance Fire, which broke out just east of Ignacio, Colorado on June 3, 2022.

Jeremy Wade Shockley / Southern Ute Drum Crews work on the Bear Dance Fire on June 3, 2022.

Jeremy Wade Shockley / Southern Ute Drum Flames from the Bear Dance Fire in a photo taken June 3, 2022.

Chris Aaland / KSUT The Bear Dance Fire is burning on Southern Ute tribal lands just outside of Ignacio, Colorado. The fire started on June 3, 2022.

Jeremy Wade Shockley / Southern Ute Drum A helicopter drops water on the Bear Dance Fire near Ignacio, Colorado on June 3, 2022.