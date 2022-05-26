© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
News

Update: Perins Peak Fire facts and resources

Four Corners Public Radio | By Mark Duggan
Published May 26, 2022 at 11:29 AM MDT
2022_05_27-14.43.40.287-CDT.jpeg
Inciweb
/
Aerial view of Perins Peak Fire area on 5- 27

Updated 12:00 P.M. Monday, May 31, 2002

All evacuation warnings have been lifted and the Perins Peak Fire is projected to be completely contained within the next 72 hours. However, fire danger remains high in the region.

Management of the fire has been turned over to the BLM's Tres Rios Field Office.

Perins Peak Fire Facts

  • Approximate date/time of ignition: Around 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 24, 2022
  • Location: 1.5 miles west of Durango
  • Coordinates: 37.299 latitude, -107.912 longitude
  • Approximate burn area: From the bottom of Rockridge Trail to the Perins Peak summit
  • Fuels: Dense Gambel oak, mixed-conifer forest
  • Cause: Under investigation but suspected to be human-caused
  • Response: Firefighters are still assigned to the fire and will continue to work to keep any remaining fire within the established perimeter.
  • Coordination: Tres Rios Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management
  • General fire weather outlook: Fire danger remains high in southwest Colorado. Fire restrictions are in place on public lands.

Information Resources:


Photos from the Perins Peak Fire:

2022_05_28-12.53.09.132-CDT.jpeg
Inciweb
/
Large log smoldering
2022_05_27-21.39.23.018-CDT.jpeg
Inciweb
/
High Severity Burn Area
2022_05_26-19.33.40.705-CDT.jpeg
Inciweb
/
San Juan Hotshots hike off Perins Peak at the end of shift.
perinspeakfire-inciweb.jpg
Inciweb
/
A Chinook helicopter drops water on the Perins Peak Fire near Durango, CO
2022_05_26-19.33.39.124-CDT.jpeg
Inciweb
/
Firefighters head toward the Perins Peak Fire.
2022_05_25-11.12.21.997-CDT.jpeg
Inciweb
/
The fire is burning near Perins Peak. The City of Durango is seen at left.
2022_05_26-19.33.43.148-CDT.jpeg
Inciweb
/
San Juan Hot Shot Buggy
2022_05_26-19.33.39.972-CDT.jpeg
Inciweb
/
Donuts for firefighters

News Local and Regional NewsPerins Peak Fire
Mark Duggan
Related Stories