Update: Perins Peak Fire facts and resources

Updated 12:00 P.M. Monday, May 31, 2002

All evacuation warnings have been lifted and the Perins Peak Fire is projected to be completely contained within the next 72 hours. However, fire danger remains high in the region.

Management of the fire has been turned over to the BLM's Tres Rios Field Office.

Perins Peak Fire Facts

Approximate date/time of ignition: Around 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Location: 1.5 miles west of Durango

Coordinates: 37.299 latitude, -107.912 longitude

Approximate burn area: From the bottom of Rockridge Trail to the Perins Peak summit

Fuels: Dense Gambel oak, mixed-conifer forest

Cause: Under investigation but suspected to be human-caused

Response: Firefighters are still assigned to the fire and will continue to work to keep any remaining fire within the established perimeter.

Coordination: Tres Rios Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management

General fire weather outlook: Fire danger remains high in southwest Colorado. Fire restrictions are in place on public lands.

Photos from the Perins Peak Fire:

Inciweb / Large log smoldering

Inciweb / High Severity Burn Area

Inciweb / San Juan Hotshots hike off Perins Peak at the end of shift.

Inciweb / A Chinook helicopter drops water on the Perins Peak Fire near Durango, CO

Inciweb / Firefighters head toward the Perins Peak Fire.

Inciweb / The fire is burning near Perins Peak. The City of Durango is seen at left.

Inciweb / San Juan Hot Shot Buggy