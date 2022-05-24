The Perins Peak Fire continues to burn near Durango. Here's how to find the latest updates
The Perins Peak Fire started on May 24, 2022 just west of Durango. Several neighborhoods were placed on pre-evacuation notice. Some air firefighting resources were diverted from work at the Plumtaw Fire north of Pagosa Springs, and an additional response is coming from The Durango Fire Protection District, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
Here are the best resources for keeping up with the fire:
- Inciweb incident page for Perins Peak Fire
- Durango Fire & Rescue feed on Twitter
- Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch feed on Facebook
- #PerinsPeakFire topic feed on Twitter
- La Plata County Pre-Evacuation and Evacuation Maps
- City of Durango on Facebook
We'll also work to keep you updated on the air.
Additional photos: