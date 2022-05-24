© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
News

The Perins Peak Fire continues to burn near Durango. Here's how to find the latest updates

Four Corners Public Radio | By Mark Duggan
Published May 24, 2022 at 9:59 PM MDT
01.JPG
Courtesy of Dontje Hildebrand
/
Firefighting aircraft drop slurry on the Perins Peak Fire, May 24, 2022

The Perins Peak Fire started on May 24, 2022 just west of Durango. Several neighborhoods were placed on pre-evacuation notice. Some air firefighting resources were diverted from work at the Plumtaw Fire north of Pagosa Springs, and an additional response is coming from The Durango Fire Protection District, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

Here are the best resources for keeping up with the fire:

We'll also work to keep you updated on the air.

Additional photos:

02.JPG
Mark Duggan
/
KSUT
Smoke from the Perins Peak fire west of Durango is seen from Bodo Park on May 24, 2022.
03.JPG
Mark Duggan
/
KSUT
Smoke is seen rising from the Perins Peak Fire along US-160 west of Durango on May 24, 2022

Mark Duggan
