KSUT welcomes Fort Mojave Bird Dancers & Singers for a live radio session on Thursday 11/10/22

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Fort Mojave Bird Dancers & Singers will perform a live KSUT session on Thursday, November 10 at 10:06 AM to be simulcast on both Tribal Radio and Four Corners Public Radio. The performance and interview will be co-hosted by station manager Sheila Nanaeto and Marvin Pinnecoose of the cultural preservation department.

Tune-in to learn more about the culture, history and dance of the Fort Mojave Tribe, located in Arizona, Nevada and California.

The Fort Mojave Bird Dancers & Singers will also perform at the Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum in Ignacio at 6 PM in the large classroom. Dinner will be provided.

Check out KSUT Tribal Radio listening options here; and Four Corners Public Radio listening options here.

