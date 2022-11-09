© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Native & Indigenous

KSUT welcomes Fort Mojave Bird Dancers & Singers for a live radio session on Thursday 11/10/22

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published November 9, 2022 at 2:14 PM MST
Fort Mojave Bird Dancers
courtesy of Fort Mojave Indian Tribe
/
The Fort Mojave Bird Dancers & Singers will perform a live KSUT session Thursday morning at 10:06, and later at the Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum in Ignacio at 6 PM.

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Fort Mojave Bird Dancers & Singers will perform a live KSUT session on Thursday, November 10 at 10:06 AM to be simulcast on both Tribal Radio and Four Corners Public Radio. The performance and interview will be co-hosted by station manager Sheila Nanaeto and Marvin Pinnecoose of the cultural preservation department.

Tune-in to learn more about the culture, history and dance of the Fort Mojave Tribe, located in Arizona, Nevada and California.

The Fort Mojave Bird Dancers & Singers will also perform at the Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum in Ignacio at 6 PM in the large classroom. Dinner will be provided.

Check out KSUT Tribal Radio listening options here; and Four Corners Public Radio listening options here.

Tags
Native & Indigenous Inside KSUT
KSUT Staff
See stories by KSUT Staff
Related Stories