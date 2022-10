KSUT's digital content editor for Tribal Radio, Crystal Ashike took part in the Indigenous Peoples Day march and celebration on Monday, October 10, 2022 in Durango, CO and shared these images:

Crystal Ashike/KSUT Tribal Radio / Tracey Foster holds her phone to record the Indigenous Peoples Day march she's leading along Main Avenue in Durango.

Crystal Ashike/KSUT Tribal Radio / Marchers walk downtown on Main Avenue in Durango for Indigenous Peoples Day.

Crystal Ashike/KSUT Tribal Radio / A customer inside a cafe looks out at the Indigenous Peoples Day march passing by in downtown Durango.

Crystal Ashike/KSUT Tribal Radio / A marcher stops for a warm welcome at a store front in downtown Durango.