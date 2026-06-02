Jazz guitar legend Bill Frisell looks back on his 40-year career

Jazz guitarist Bill Frisell takes great care with each note he plays. When he stopped by the World Cafe studio to talk about his new album, In My Dreams, he brought that same care to the stories he chose to tell as we discussed what he's learned since he began releasing albums more than 40 years ago.

Today, we'll share some of our favorite moments from that conversation, plus Frisell performs a live set.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

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