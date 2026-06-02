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In 1971, Aretha Franklin captured the energy of the counterculture movement

XPN | By Raina Douris,
John MorrisonKimberly Junod
Published June 2, 2026 at 12:27 PM MDT
Aretha Live at Fillmore West
Courtesy of the artist
Aretha Live at Fillmore West

World Cafe correspondent John Morrison reflects on the legacy of Aretha Live at Fillmore West.

In 1971, in the afterglow of the counterculture and civil rights movements of the '60s, Aretha Franklin performed three nights at the Fillmore West concert hall in San Francisco.

World Cafe correspondent John Morrison says the subsequent live album, Aretha Live at Fillmore West, perfectly captures the energy of that moment in time.

"It feels like you are witnessing somebody tap into a sense of optimism, a sense of potential," he says.

On the latest installment of World Cafe's Culture Corner, Morrison explains how you can also hear Franklin's own story come through on this live album.

"She grew up in the Baptist Church in Detroit, and you can hear that beautiful Midwest gospel all over her singing but also her piano playing."

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2026 XPN
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Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
John Morrison
John Morrison is a writer, DJ, and sample-flipper from Philadelphia. As a writer, his work has appeared in NPR Music, Bandcamp Daily, Jazz Tokyo, Grammy.com, and more. He is also the host of Culture Cypher Radio, a hip-hop radio show on NPR member station WXPN.
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod