How pianist Fred Hersch's daring collaborations shaped his career

What does musical versatility sound like? In the hands of pianist and composer Fred Hersch, it's fearless, intimate and constantly evolving. Over a career spanning more than four decades, Hersch has built a legacy through adventurous collaborations — with jazz legends, boundary-pushing vocalists and rising stars.

In this episode of Jazz Night in America, Hersch celebrates his upcoming 70th birthday by curating some of his most meaningful musical partnerships. He shares songs from across his career, along with stories behind his work with artists like Charlie Haden, Kurt Elling and esperanza spalding. And he reflects on the importance of connection, spontaneity and creative trust.

We also hear music from Hersch's latest trio album, The Surrounding Green, and explore the enduring artistry of one of jazz's most expressive pianists.

Set List:

"Enfant" (Ornette Coleman) from the album Sarabande with Charlie Haden and Joey Baron (Sunnyside, 1986) Song Without Words #4: Duet (Fred Hersch), from the album Free Flying with Julian Lage (Palmetto, 2013) "Loro" (Egberto Gismonti), from the album Alive at the Village Vanguard with esperanza spalding (Palmetto, 2023) "There's A Small Hotel" (Richard Rodgers & Lorenz Hart), from the album Nancy King Live at Jazz Standard with Fred Hersch (MAXJAZZ, 2006) "The Sleepers" (Hersch, Walt Whitman), from the album Leaves of Grass with Kurt Elling, Kate McGarry and the Fred Hersch Ensemble (Palmetto, 2005) "Out Someplace (Blues for Matthew Shepard)" (Hersch/arranged by Vince Mendoza), from the album Begin Again with The WDR Big Band (Palmetto, 2019) "Improvisation" from the album The Song Is You with Enrico Rava (ECM, 2022) "The Surrounding Green" (Hersch), from the album The Surrounding Green with Joey Baron and Drew Gress (ECM, 2025) "We See" (Thelonious Monk), from the album Live in Europe with the Fred Hersch Trio (Palmetto, 2018)

Credits: Trevor Smith, writer and producer; Sarah Geled, producer; Christian McBride, host; Ron Scalzo, episode mix; Nikki Birch and Mitra Arthur, video producers; Steven A. Williams, executive producer; Suraya Mohamed, executive producer of NPR Music

