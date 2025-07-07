© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Two of New Orleans' heavy-hitters unite on 'Audience With the Queen'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published July 7, 2025 at 10:41 PM MDT
Galactic and Irma Thomas
Courtesy of the artists
Galactic and Irma Thomas

On paper, it makes so much sense. Two different icons from New Orleans connecting to make an album together.

One is Galactic, the funk-meets-everything outfit that's been a mainstay in The Big Easy for over 30 years.

The other is Irma Thomas, whose legacy goes back even further. The Soul Queen of New Orleans' stunning rendition of "Time is On My Side" inspired The Rolling Stones back in the '60s.

Their new collaborative album is called Audience With the Queen. It features eight new original songs, specifically written for Thomas.

In this session, Galactic's Robert Mercurio and Thomas join us to talk about making the album, including the noble efforts the band made to prepare the studio only to find out why that wasn't necessary.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Tags
Music Music News
Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
