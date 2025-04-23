© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
The KSUT offices and studios are located in the Eddie Box Jr. Tribal Media Center in Ignacio, Colorado
How federal funding for public media works—and why it’s essential
Recently, the need for and value of public media have become topics of conversation, nationally and locally. KSUT Public Radio assembled this guide to answer your questions about how public media funding works and why it’s an essential part of our existence.
The Culture Corner: Revisiting Prince's 'Around the World in a Day'

John Morrison,
Raina Douris, Kimberly Junod
Published April 23, 2025 at 4:04 PM MDT
Prince's Around the World in a Day
Courtesy of the artist
Prince's Around the World in a Day

World Cafe correspondent John Morrison looks back on Prince's daring left turn following the success of Purple Rain.

In 1985, Prince was at the peak of his powers. He'd just won two Grammy Awards and an Oscar for his chart-topping album, Purple Rain.

Then he released the psychedelic Around the World in a Day, an album that World Cafe correspondent John Morrison says was a left turn.

"Around the World in a Day proved that Prince was an artist that couldn't be tamed by success or the music business or even fans' expectations," Morrison says. "He was always gonna do what he wanted to do and go his own way."

In this episode, Morrison talks about some of the ways Prince defied those expectations, the influences he was drawing on, and he tells the story behind "Raspberry Beret."

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

John Morrison
John Morrison is a writer, DJ, and sample-flipper from Philadelphia. As a writer, his work has appeared in NPR Music, Bandcamp Daily, Jazz Tokyo, Grammy.com, and more. He is also the host of Culture Cypher Radio, a hip-hop radio show on NPR member station WXPN.
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
