NxWorries, 'Suede'

Anderson .Paak may not consider himself a player, but he sure is good at acting like one. Before guest starring on Dr. Dre's Compton, .Paak released one of our favorite songs of 2015, "Suede." The track featured the L.A.-based vocalist's signature rasp and slick talk over a chopped up sample of Gil Scott Heron's "The Bottle" courtesy of buzzing beatmaker Knxwledge, his partner in the duo collectively known as NxWorries.

Six months after the song's release, it's finally received a playful music video, directed by South Central video artist Calmatic. The video features NxWorries cruising through the streets of Southern California in a vintage convertible. Knxwledge plays the silent straight man, while an animated .Paak hams it up for the camera, spitting the kind of playalistic lyrics that would make pimp-style rappers like Suga Free and Too Short proud.

.Paak cheekily stares into the camera from the passenger side and asks: "Who the f*** called me a player? / I ain't one of these young n***** out here sweatin' for a pay stub / I'm a coach / I'ma teach these b****** how to lay up!" And just to prove it, Calmatic cuts to a VHS skit of .Paak schooling a young woman on the basketball court. He may not be a player but he's damn sure got game.

