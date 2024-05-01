© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
Montrose house movers talk about the impact of the U.S. 50 bridge closure

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published May 1, 2024 at 10:44 PM MDT
Vogy's House Moving in Montrose is experiencing financial impacts from the U.S. 50 Bridge Closure - the bridge closed April 18, 2024 due to structural issues
Vogy's House Moving
/
KVNF
With each passing day, small business owners who depend on the highway are calculating the impacts of the U.S. 50 closure between Montrose and Gunnison.

According to one Montrose family, the closure is significantly affecting their livelihood.

We'll hear from them in this story. In the coming days and weeks, KVNF Radio will continue to follow progress on the bridge repair and detours. We'll also tell the stories of people impacted by the closure.

How is the bridge closure affecting you? Tell us. Email news@kvnf.org and put U.S. 50 in the subject line.

Copyright 2024 KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Lisa Young
