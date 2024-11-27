KSUT's Thanksgiving special programming menu: Turkey Confidential, Alice's Restaurant, and more

Special programming begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday, with our annual airing of Arlo Guthrie's Alice's Restaurant. Then It's the always-beloved Turkey Confidential from the Splendid Table. Later, hear programs about food and culture.

Here's our schedule of Thanksgiving special programming:

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.



Alice’s Restaurant and Thanksgiving Music Blend

Our traditional broadcast of Arlo Guthrie’s classic narrative, followed by a Thanksgiving-themed Music Blend.

10 a.m. to noon



The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential

Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

Be a part of the show!

Noon to 1 p.m.



NPR’s Here & Now

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.



Finding Manoomin: A Search for the Spirit of Wild Rice

A documentary that highlights the local element of Minnesota wild rice while focusing on universal themes such as culture, traditions, achievements, and languages of Native American communities across the country.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Living on Earth: Plant and Planet-Centered Eating, Celebrating the “Seven Sisters”

As Americans gather to give thanks over a feast, a look at how embracing the plant world in our diets connects to climate, health, and democracy. Also, in some Native cultures four more staples join the “Three Sisters” of corn, beans, and squash. The “Seven Sisters” and the importance of saving Native seeds, that and more in this special Thanksgiving edition of Living on Earth.

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Global Village Thanksgiving Special

Global Village has a feast in store for the holiday with songs about food on our musical menu. We’ve got Rice, Red Beans and Turnip Greens, Sweet Pumpkin, Hot Cross Buns with some Frim Fram Sauce and more – served up by such artists as Brave Combo, Cab Calloway, Little Richard, and Booker T. & the MGs.