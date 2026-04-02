KSUT Conversation: Hetal Doshi, Colorado AG candidate

For this KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham caught up with Hetal Doshi, candidate for Colorado attorney general, as she toured southern Colorado.

Doshi is among a crowded Democratic primary to replace term-limited Phil Weiser.

As a federal prosecutor during the Obama administration, she served on President Obama’s Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force, tackling misconduct tied to the 2008 financial crisis.

She later advanced to leadership roles in the Department of Justice, including the Antitrust Division, where she fought for fairness and accountability.

Doshi has been a practicing lawyer for nearly 20 years and is an Assistant U.S. Attorney for Colorado.

