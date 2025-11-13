KSUT Conversation: Tribal Water Media Fellowship showcase lets 2025 fellows show their work

On this KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham speaks with KSUT Tribal Media Center Director Colten Ashley about the Tribal Water Media Fellowship project showcase.

The Tribal Water Media Fellowship is a partnership between KSUT and Fort Lewis College. It was launched in 2021 to diversify the voices and professionals communicating about water issues, with a special focus on Indigenous communities and water-related topics.

The fellowship's project showcase lets the 2025 student fellows debut their independent storytelling projects.

The showcase will take place on Friday, November 14, at 6 p.m. in the Fort Lewis College Student Union Ballroom.