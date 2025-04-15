Former US Rep. Greg Lopez is running for governor

Republican Greg Lopez is hoping the third time’s the charm. He’s joining an increasingly crowded field of candidates and launching another bid for governor.

“It feels like we’re losing the Colorado we love, but we don’t have to accept this,” Lopez said in a videotaped announcement Monday morning. He highlighted affordability issues, public safety, and government regulations. “The future of Colorado is on the line. We can’t afford to sit back.”

His message also stressed political unity. “We’ve been told we must pick sides. We’re too different to work together. But I don’t believe that for a second. We don’t need more political games. We need real leadership.”

Lopez touted “people over politics” in his gubernatorial launch, saying it was a movement “about listening, not dividing.” This phrase has been used by congressional Democrats in the last few years.

Earlier this year, Lopez finished a short term-stint as a member of Congress. He was elected in a 2024 special election to finish the rest of GOP Rep. Ken Buck’s term in the 4th Congressional District. He touted himself as a placeholder candidate during the vacancy committee meeting, vowing to serve only six months and not run for a full term in the seat, which is now held by Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Lopez ran for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022, losing out to Heidi Ganahl in the primary. In 2018, he came in third in the Republican primary.

He was also the lead plaintiff in a case last year to try to overturn Colorado’s limits on campaign contributions, which was seen as a sign that Lopez planned to try again for the state’s top-elected seat.

Prior to that, Lopez was elected the Mayor of Parker in the 1990s. He also served as the Colorado Director of the Small Business Administration from 2008-2014. In 2020, the Trump Department of Justice and Lopez settled claims that he violated conflict of interest rules.

Current governor, Democrat Jared Polis, is term limited.

The last time a Republican was elected governor of Colorado was in 2002 when Bill Owens won his second term. A number of Republicans have already entered the race, including state Sen. Mark Baisley, state Rep. Scott Bottoms, and Teller Country Sheriff Jason Mikesell. Two Democrats have also entered the race: Sen. Michael Bennet and Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The primary is more than 14 months away.

