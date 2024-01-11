© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
Marisela Ballesteros makes history as the first Indigenous person elected to the Gunnison City Council

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published January 11, 2024 at 10:37 AM MST
Photo Courtesy of Marisela Ballesteros

Marisela Ballesteros is the first Cora Indian and Indigenous person elected to the Gunnison City Council. She successfully ran unopposed for a seat on the Gunnison City Council last year and was sworn into office last month to serve a 4-year term. She was also elected mayor pro tem by her fellow council members.

Ballesteros estimated that Cora Indians, an indigenous group from Mexico, make up at least one-fourth of Gunnison's Spanish-speaking population.

We spoke with Ballesteros about her decision to run for office and her goals now that she's a city council member.

Laura Palmisano
