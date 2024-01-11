Marisela Ballesteros makes history as the first Indigenous person elected to the Gunnison City Council

Marisela Ballesteros is the first Cora Indian and Indigenous person elected to the Gunnison City Council. She successfully ran unopposed for a seat on the Gunnison City Council last year and was sworn into office last month to serve a 4-year term. She was also elected mayor pro tem by her fellow council members.

Ballesteros estimated that Cora Indians, an indigenous group from Mexico, make up at least one-fourth of Gunnison's Spanish-speaking population.

We spoke with Ballesteros about her decision to run for office and her goals now that she's a city council member.

