Meet the first woman elected as Navajo Nation Tribal Council Speaker

Crystalyne Curley, 36, has worked in government in recent years as a public information officer for former President Jonathan Nez. Many tribal members know her from her year serving as Miss Navajo in 2011. That year, she appeared at public events across the Navajo Nation.

On January 23, she was narrowly elected as Speaker of the Navajo Nation Tribal Council with support from 13 fellow council members.

“I grew up with no electricity, no plumbing," Curley said about her upbringing. "The only way to our home is through dirt roads. To this day, I still don't have broadband up there or cell service.”

Curley grew up in Fish Point, Arizona,in the middle of the Navajo Nation. Her rural background informs her politics. While campaigning for tribal council last fall, Curley made access to infrastructure part of her platform. Bringing water, electricity, and broadband to remote parts of the nation will likely be one of her priorities as the council's speaker.

